Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC) and several other Naga bodies have strongly condemned suspected Kuki militants torching a Naga house on June 18.

The house belonged to Akhoun Liangmai, a Naga, and was located at Leimakhong Chingmang in Imphal West.

On Wednesday, the Working Committee, UNC, the Naga Women Union (NWU) and the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) visited the spot and assessed the situation.

Alleging that the incident occurred right under the nose of state security forces, the UNC stated it was shocked to learn that Liangmai’s house was torched in spite of a ‘Naga House’ tag pasted on its wall. The UNC added that it was a premeditated attack.

Amid ongoing tensions in the state, this incident was termed a “provocative act” against the Naga community by the UNC.

Earlier, the Naga apex body cautioned the two warring communities to refrain from activities that exacerbate the situation by involving other peaceful communities living in the strife-torn state.

“The Naga people have been vouching for peace and normalcy in the state, without taking sides, but it is very unfortunate that there are frequent occurrences of such incidents afflicting the Nagas,” the UNC remarked.

“Silence is complicit but our silence or neutrality should not be construed as weakness,” stated the UNC, adding that such a heinous crime is tantamount to a direct challenge to the Nagas at large.

The UNC also highlighted the need to shun hostility and choose peaceful dialogue in order to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

In another statement, ANSAM condemned the torching incident by expressing anguish and resentment against the suspected Kuki militants who attacked without any reason or provocation and in doing so, undermined the seriousness of the prevailing situation.

The group also reminded that Nagas have been neutral and urging the warring factions to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation.

The group also expressed concerns about a series of attacks on the Naga community in Manipur.

ANSAM alleged that a Rongmei Naga church was set ablaze, Tangkhul Naga women were assaulted in broad daylight by unruly mobs, a Rongmei Naga woman was almost beaten to death at her home in Tumnoupokpi village, Zeliangrong boys were badly assaulted in Imphal, and three Naga medical employees belonging to Maring, Moyon and Anal Naga communities working in Chandel District Hospital were beaten while they were on their way to the hospital at Kakching Lamkhai, informed ANSAM.

According to ANSAM, the suspicion about Kuki militants being responsible for the torching of Liangmai’s house became stronger during a spot enquiry in collaboration with UNC, NWU and Liangmai Naga Council.

The team was informed that every house belonging to Nagas in the Leimakhong area had been tagged as ‘Naga House’ and yet it was set ablaze while the neighbouring houses belonging to the Kuki community were left untouched.

While stating that the incident was murderous and appalling, ANSAM vehemently condemned the “intentional torching and vandalism of houses and gates belonging to Nagas” and urged the warring communities to avoid dragging Nagas into the ethnic conflict.

“If any more Nagas are harmed, the ANSAM will not remain a silent observer,” it warned.

ANSAM also urge the concerned authorities to take stern action against the culprits as per the law of the land at the earliest.

It further urged both the central and state governments to religiously work towards the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

