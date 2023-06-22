Manipur violence: SUV explodes in Bishnupur; 3 injured

Imphal: Three civilians were injured in Bishnupur district in ethnic violence-affected Manipur after an SUV parked at a culvert in Kwakta area exploded on Wednesday, sources said.
A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.
The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.
Doctors at the hospital said one of them was injured severely.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Polo players take out peace rally of ponies in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim CM visits flood-ravaged villages in Geyzing
- 31 killed in massive explosion at barbecue restaurant in China
- Flood situation grim as heavy rains lash Assam; nearly 1.2 lakh hit
- US Prez Biden, First Lady host PM Modi for dinner at White House
- Manipur violence: SUV explodes in Bishnupur; 3 injured
- Meghalaya govt to terminate services of employees above 70