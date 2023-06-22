Imphal: Amid the ongoing conflict and violence in Manipur, the meeting between the Kuki and Naga legislators, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati on June 21, has been postponed.

However, the reason for the postponement of the meeting is not yet known, said a source.

According to sources, the meeting is likely to be held either in Guwahati or New Delhi soon. However, the source close to the development did not disclose the agenda of the proposed meeting initiated by the Kuki MLAs.

Last month, the Kuki MLAs also met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and apprised him of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

As a gesture of extending our heartfelt gratitude for his love & concern for our people, called on Hon’ble CM of Nagaland Shri @Neiphiu_Rio at CM Secretariat, Kohima. Hon’ble MLAs of Saikul AC & Saitu AC and CSOs leaders were also present. pic.twitter.com/ubx1dXiRgg — Nemcha Kipgen (@KipgenNemcha) May 25, 2023

Taking to twitter, minister Nemcha Kipgen shared a photo of the meet and said, “As a gesture of extending our heartfelt gratitude for his love & concern for our people, called on Hon’ble CM of Nagaland Shri @Neiphiu_Rio at CM Secretariat, Kohima. Hon’ble MLAs of Saikhom AC & Saitu AC and CSOs leaders were also present.”

