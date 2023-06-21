Imphal: Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.

“The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu,” an official said.

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

“Between 8pm and 9:30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It’s speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,” an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

