Imphal: The Manipur government has decided to defer the resumption of schools amid ongoing violence in the state.
The director of education (schools) L Nandakumar Singh issued an official order directing all Zonal Education Officers under the department of education schools to inform all parties and take necessary actions accordingly.
“The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state stands deferred till July 1, 2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier,” stated the order.
Earlier, the directorate of education (schools) had announced resumption of normal classes up to class 8 for all the schools in Manipur from June 21.
Summer vacations in all schools of Manipur were extended till June 19, 2023.
Since May 4, all educational institutions, both government and private, were closed following widespread violence that erupted in the state.
The ethnic clashes, which were first reported on May 3, have claimed over 100 lives and injured many besides displacement of thousands of people throughout Manipur.
