Imphal: A delegation comprising members of Indian Parliament of All Religions called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday and offered prayers for peace and tranquility in the troubled state.

The delegation of 10 members, led by spiritual leaders following various religions, met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The religious group included Maharaj Goswami Sushilji, Maharishi Bhrigu Pithadhishwar, national convener of the Indian Parliament, Sardar Paramjeet Singh Chandok, Reverend Father Sebastian Kollithanam, director of KNEUS, Acharya Vivek Muni, president of International Mahavir Jain Mission, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, deputy speaker of Tibetan Parliament, Acharya Yog Bhooshan, founder of Dharma Yog Foundation, Rev Fr Afilasht Issac of Indian Orthodox Church, Anzarul Bari, general secretary, Indo-Middle East Cultural Forum and Editor Free Journal Media Network, Maulana A R Shahin Kasmi, general secretary, World Peace Organization, Delhi, and Sudip Dev.

The religious group apprised the governor of the prayers they offered for peace in Manipur following the ethnic clashes that began on May 3.

During the meeting, Uikey informed the delegation about the state government’s measures to restore peace. She added that the state government as well as the Centre has been collaborating and planning the peace process through amicable dialogue.

Today 20th June '23 a religious delegation of Indian Parliament of all religions met the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur & offered prayers for peace & tranquility in Manipur.

Hon Governor appreciated the delegation for taking the pain coming down from Delhi to bring peace & harmony. pic.twitter.com/1kuPBrCAxu — RAJ BHAVAN MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) June 20, 2023

While appreciating the religious leaders for arriving in Manipur all the way from Delhi to pray for Manipur’s peace and tranquility, the governor suggested that they should appeal to the public to help restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, the governor also met representatives of Association of Healthcare Providers and listened to the difficulties experienced by them during the turmoil. Uikey urged the representatives to support and cooperate with displaced people who are taking shelter at various relief camps.

Representatives of Association of Healthcare Providers, also met the Hon’ble Governor and apprized of the difficulties experienced by them during the turmoil. pic.twitter.com/EbgWEcG9HB — RAJ BHAVAN MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) June 21, 2023

Representatives of the association requested Uikey to consider procurement of medicines from the government at subsidised rates and air cargo transportation of medical supplies.

While thanking the state government and NGOs for their peace-keeping efforts, they also urged the governor to offer special treatment packages for the people staying at relief camps, reimbursement of the treatment provided to them by private healthcare providers, and quick enrolment of beneficiaries.

