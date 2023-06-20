Imphal: A team of BJP, NPP and JD-U MLAs from Manipur met with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Central leaders in the national capital over the past few days to discuss issues related to the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur.

The team was led by MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba and Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the meeting with the Central leaders, the MLAs’ team highlighted several issues to be considered and acted upon on priority basis, including opening of National Highway-39, which is considered the lifeline of the state, and has been under blockade since May 3 at Kangpokpi.

The team also highlighted that territorial integrity of the state “must be protected at all cost” and stringent action must be taken up against insurgent groups who have violated ground rules in the state, including withdrawal of SoO and bringing them back at their designated camps at the earliest.

The team said that the Central leaders have given their assurances to look seriously into the prevailing situation in Manipur and to take measures to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

The team has been camping in New Delhi since last week to meet the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to apprise him of the law and order situation in Manipur. However, sources said the team could not get an appointment to meet PM Modi and instead submitted a memorandum. They are likely to return to the state on Tuesday, sources said.

Also Read | Manipur skips annual Rath Yatra procession due to violence

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









