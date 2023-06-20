Imphal: More than a month after violence engulfed Manipur, it seems even attempts to appeal for peace are leading to violence. In the Kangpokpi district, locals formed a human chain on Monday to mourn the loss of precious lives after attempts to offer prayer for departed souls on Sunday came under attack from miscreants, injuring one Army personnel.

The Kuki Nampi Taona (KNT), the apex body of the Kuki’s prayer cell, organised a human chain prayer in a 40 km stretch along the National Highway-2 through the Kangpokpi district on Monday.

According to witnesses, the indiscriminate firing on Sunday lasted for about half an hour, wounding an army jawan.

Then, a few minutes later, Phaileng village near Sekmai was also reportedly attacked. However, there were thankfully no casualties.

Following the attacks, thousands of people, mostly women, were seen braving the rain, some standing, some sitting, and some kneeling. The chain stretched from Taphou Kuki village, located at the border of Kangpokpi district and Senapati District, to Gamgiphai village, located on the border of Kangpokpi district and Imphal West. The women could be seen praying and mourning deaths.

They also prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence by invoking Article 365 (President Rule) in Manipur to find a solution and bring justice to the problems.

The Kuki Nampi Taona leaders were seen putting up a giant cross at the border gate of Kangpokpi at Gamgiphai village, symbolising protection from God.

Rev. S.T. Onmang Haokip, Advisor, KNT, said that the Kuki community has been praying unceasingly for the people of Manipur since the eruption of violence in the state.

“God will answer our prayer for the peace of our land,” asserted the KNT advisor.

Nunnem Haokip, a member of the KNT, said only God could heal and bring peace to the communities and Manipur.

“Central government’s intervention is now our only hope,” she said, adding that invoking Article 365 (President Rule) in Manipur could help solve the Manipur crisis.

Another member of the KNT, Tracy Kipgen said, “We are mourning and condoling the deaths from both the communities and also praying for their souls to rest in peace.”

Tracy Kipgen, conveyed her disappointment at how CM N. Biren Singh had declared war against the Kuki community, terming them as ‘Poppy planters, illegal immigrants, Narco Terrorists’, etc.

“Our dear husbands, sons, and brothers braving the scorching heat and heavy rain to defend us and our land are now labelled militants, which is most unfortunate,” she added.

“The silence of the Prime Minister, our hope for justice and solution, hurts and pains us so much,” asserted Tracy, adding that the Prime Minister must speak now.

