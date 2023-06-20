Imphal: The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to provide limited internet services in some designated places.
The bench noted that internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students.
The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh & A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the state on Friday.
It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.
Internet ban has been continuing in the state since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.
It has also asked telecom service providers to file affidavits explaining the feasibility of providing limited internet services to the public by blocking social media websites for safeguarding the state government‘s concern for maintaining law and order.
The bench has set the next date of consideration for these cases on June 23 and in the meantime, the parties involved have been granted the liberty to exchange their affidavits as they see fit.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Manipur violence: SC won’t hear urgent plea for Army protection to Kuki tribals
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Illegal sawmill, timber seized in West Garo Hills
- Guwahati’s ‘artificial flood’ problem solved to great extent: minister
- Manipur skips annual Rath Yatra procession due to violence
- HC tells Manipur govt to provide limited Internet service
- Mamata ‘shocked’ at governor’s call for Bengal’s foundation day
- ST status for Meiteis: HC notice to Centre, Manipur govt on review petition