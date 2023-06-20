BJP govt in Manipur must quit for normalcy to return: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday hit out at the Centre over the ongoing violence in Manipur, and said the BJP-led state government must quit for normalcy to return in the state.
Yechury on Monday met a 10-member delegation from the state including former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.
The CPIM leader said the delegation has been waiting for more than 10 days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he “refused and chooses to remain silent since the clashes began on May 3”.
“The continuing violence in Manipur – over 100 dead, over 60,000 in relief camps; houses and properties gutted – is a matter of national concern. For normalcy to restore, BJP state government must quit followed by meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” he said in a tweet.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that broke out over a month ago.
Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to restore peace.
