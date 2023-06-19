Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur

Imphal: An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11.45pm on Sunday.
According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.
Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang).
Soon after the incident, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the incident, miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village. The fire was later doused by the Army.
After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Meitei Village of Kanto Sabal around 2.35am and continued till 3am, sources added.
Also Read | Manipur seeks Mizoram’s help to restore peace
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,910
- Arunachal Taekwondo player selected to represent India in Asian Games
- The irony in Virgin Galactic’s use of ‘Overview Effect’ to promote space tourism
- Pak arrests 12 human trafficking suspects after Greece boat tragedy
- Congress takes dig at PM Modi over ‘silence’ on Manipur
- Arunachal: NSCN(K) operatives arrested near Myanmar border