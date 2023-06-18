Tribal Forum 'dares' Manipur CM to name politicians operating as drug lords

Guwahati: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) urged Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to disclose the names of prominent drug lords, who are allegedly relatives of politicians, including the CM and the former CM.

“Forty-four days have passed since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur. Over 100 lives have been lost, more than 300 churches gutted down, 200 villages burnt and many properties destroyed. Yet, Prime Minister has not made any comment on the Manipur crisis to date. Law and order have completely collapsed in Manipur and yet President’s Rule is not imposed in the state,” ITLF said in a statement on Sunday.

The ITLF urged immediate action to address the ongoing ethnic cleansing faced by the indigenous Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur.

The ITLF questioned the CM and the Home Minister, asking if one of the CM’s relatives is a prominent drug lord in Imphal. He also sought to answer whether it is true that a relative of the former CM is a prominent drug lord in Imphal.

The Forum demanded the disclosure of a report made by the former Additional Superintendent of Police Brinda Thongnaojam to the CM where she gave the names of politicians and drug lords engaged in drug trafficking in Manipur.

“Are you ready to disclose the report made by the former additional SP Brinda Thongnaojam to the chief minister where she gave the names of politicians and drug lords engaged in the drug business in Manipur,” the Forum questioned.

The Forum questioned whether the CM is aware of a drug manufacturing facility in Thoubal that converts poppy produce into brown sugar/ heroin.

“Can you explain that though over 3000 FIRs have been filed there is not a single FIR against the Arambai Tenggol members and its head Kourounganba Khuman? Photographs of Arambai Tenggol members and its head Kourounganba Khuman carrying sophisticated weapons have appeared in the media. Is it the government’s view that their possession of such weapons is lawful,” said the Forum.

“Can you explain why no FIRs have been filed against Pramot Singh the head of the Meitei Leepun, who has been video-graphed in a TV interview saying that they will annihilate and wipe out all the Kukis (Kuki-Zo people) from Manipur,” the Forum asked.

The Forum also asked whether the chief minister and the Union home minister are aware of the judgment of the Supreme Court where Justice KM Joseph & Justice BV Nagarathna directed police and authorities to “immediately and suo-motu register cases against hate speech makers without waiting for a complaint to be filed”.

“Why was this not done in the case of Kourounganba Khuman and Pramot Singh,” the Forum asked.

The Forum also questioned how members of the Commission of Inquiry were chosen, especially when reputed and unbiased Justice retired AP Shah, the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and former chairman of the Law Commission of India, was available.

