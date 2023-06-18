Manipur women hit streets to protest against infiltration of illegal Kuki-Chin

Imphal: Hundreds of women in several districts of Manipur took to the streets on Saturday night to condemn the violence in the state.

Meitei women holding fire torches formed human chains on the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 7pm to 8 pm.

At Kongba, a Meira Paibi leader Thounaojam Kiran Devi told reporters, “We are very much disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security.”

They also protested against what they termed as “infiltration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar”.

Women raised slogans demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The state government had imposed a curfew in 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also read | Mizoram govt pushes Centre on relief for Manipur’s displaced

