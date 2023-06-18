Imphal: The Directorate of Education-Schools, Manipur on Saturday notified that classes for all schools in the state will resume on June 21. The Directorate has instructed all zonal education officers to take up necessary measures accordingly.

The development comes days after the National Medical Council (NMC) permitted offline clashes for first-year MBBS students of Churachandpur Medical College (CMC) to attend classes at two institutions, one in Imphal and the other at Churachandpur, the Directorate of Education, Schools, Manipur has followed suit.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The ongoing crisis in Manipur has taken a huge toll on the students, with thousands displaced. On June 11, the Manipur Educational Development and Research Centre (MEDRA) also pointed, in a statement, that the academic career of several students is at risk due to the prevailing conflict.

The Centre asked the authorities to take effective measures to end the unrest at the earliest considering the hardships faced by the students and to prevent ruining their academic progress.

Despite the deployment of thousands of security forces, violence continues in the state, with the death toll now estimated at over 100 and thousands displaced both inside and outside the state. Over 11,000 Manipur residents have taken shelter in Mizoram, with thousands also fleeing to Assam for safety.

Also Read | Manipur: RSS appeals for peace in strife-torn state

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









