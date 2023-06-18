Manipur: RSS appeals for peace in strife-torn state

Guwahati: The Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appealed to the Manipur government, including local administration, police, military and Central agencies, to take every possible step to maintain peace and harmony in the strife-torn state and ensure a seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced.

“The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally, which was organised in Churachandpur on May 3, 2023, at the time of Lai Haraoba festival, are to be condemned. It is very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterward among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped,” it stated.

The Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh stated that it stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis numbering more than 50,000 during this period of terrible grief.

The organisation is of the opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup and also believes that the solution to any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and the expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.

It appeals to everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other, which is the cause of the present crisis. “It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,” the RSS said.

The RSS also appealed to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and ensure the safety of human life and permanent peace in Manipur.

