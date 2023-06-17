Manipur: BJP MLAs reach Delhi, waiting to meet PM Modi

Imphal: Several BJP MLAs from Manipur are in Delhi to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders about the ongoing situation in the state. The team reached Delhi on Friday and are waiting for an appointment to meet PM Modi.
“We are seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and we hope to get a slot for either today or tomorrow. We are waiting for the final confirmation call from the PM’s office,” said Heirok MLA Thokchom Radheshyam, part of the team camping in the national capital.
According to Radheshyam, the team includes BJP MLAs Dr Y Radheshyam, Karam Shyam, T Robindro, Kh Raghumani, T Brojen, S Kebi Devi and Independent MLA Nishikanta Sapam.
Radheshyam further informed that the team wanted to make a special request to PM Modi to take all possible steps to restore peace in the conflict-hit Manipur as soon as possible.
“Young boys and girls who will be our future have no future now because there is no education and communication. Our economy has been affected, and people in the relief camps are suffering due to the approaching monsoon season. Also, dead bodies remain lying in the morgue,” said Radheshyam.
“It is up to the central leadership to decide whether to impose President’s Rule or not, but we want peace in the state at the earliest,” he added.
According to sources, a team led by the Manipur Legislative Assembly speaker Th Satyabrata and social welfare minister H Dingo Singh also left for Delhi on Friday afternoon.
Earlier, a delegation of representatives of 10 political parties was also camping in New Delhi to meet with PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu to apprise them of the law and order situation in Manipur.
The delegation of the 10 political parties includes MPCC, JD(U), Communist Party, AITC, AAP, AIFB Manipur, NCP Manipur, Shiv Sena and Revolutionary Socialist Party.
Six student bodies of Manipur have also demanded the 50 sitting
MLAs, including ten Naga legislators, to visit Delhi and raise their voices against the Kuki militants.
Appealing to the 50 MLAs to work unitedly forgetting their past differences, the student bodies stated that they should demand the Center to abrogate the SoO agreement.
“If they continue to think that their agenda is more important than Manipur’s collective goal, then people may not hesitate to teach them a befitting lesson,” it stated.
