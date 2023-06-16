Imphal: Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob, officials said.
Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the minister’s house from being burnt down on Thursday night, they said.
The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The mob which roamed the town late on Thursday also clashed with security forces, the officials said.
Incidents of clashes and attacks have resurfaced in Manipur this week.
Also Read | Violence in Manipur must stop immediately: VHP
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nearly 29,000 people hit by flood in Assam
- Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh’s house vandalised by mob
- Village Champions in Garo Hills sensitised on human-elephant coexistence
- Bread may be an ‘ultra-processed food’, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad
- Demand to delist ‘ST converts’ gets louder; 5 lakh tribals to march to Delhi
- How droughts can leave people with nowhere to go