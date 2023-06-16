Ukhrul: Incessant rainfall over the past few weeks has worsened the road condition of National Highway 202 (Imphal-Ukhrul road) and caused disturbance to vehicular movement, especially in the stretch connecting Ramva to Gwaltabi.

On Friday, traffic movement along the route were reportedly diverted at two points namely Ramva (Lambui) area and Thoyee junction, sources said.

Accordingly, vehicles coming from the Ukhrul side towards Imphal and vice versa had to divert from Ramva via Lungpha and Shingta junction, while another diversion was from Thoyee junction to Gwaltabi area.

Due to poor road condition along the two lane which is under construction, two trucks reportedly faced breakdown and remained stationed at Mahadeva area, while several trucks coming from Ukhrul were stuck at Gwaltabi area near Yaingangpokpi village.

Heavy machineries were sent for pulling out the trucks. However, reports of restoring the roads were not available till the time of filing this report.

According to sources, the entire stretch from Leingangching area up to Ramva village is in a deplorable condition.

The under construction double-lane road was flooded with mud from the upper slope, turning it slushy and slippery and causing difficulty for the vehicular movement as the Ukhrul-Imphal road require constant maintenance, especially during the monsoon season.

