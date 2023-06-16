Ukhrul: Incessant rainfall over the past few weeks has worsened the road condition of National Highway 202 (Imphal-Ukhrul road) and caused disturbance to vehicular movement, especially in the stretch connecting Ramva to Gwaltabi.
On Friday, traffic movement along the route were reportedly diverted at two points namely Ramva (Lambui) area and Thoyee junction, sources said.
Accordingly, vehicles coming from the Ukhrul side towards Imphal and vice versa had to divert from Ramva via Lungpha and Shingta junction, while another diversion was from Thoyee junction to Gwaltabi area.
Due to poor road condition along the two lane which is under construction, two trucks reportedly faced breakdown and remained stationed at Mahadeva area, while several trucks coming from Ukhrul were stuck at Gwaltabi area near Yaingangpokpi village.
Heavy machineries were sent for pulling out the trucks. However, reports of restoring the roads were not available till the time of filing this report.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to sources, the entire stretch from Leingangching area up to Ramva village is in a deplorable condition.
The under construction double-lane road was flooded with mud from the upper slope, turning it slushy and slippery and causing difficulty for the vehicular movement as the Ukhrul-Imphal road require constant maintenance, especially during the monsoon season.
Also Read | Protect Kukis or … MZP issues new threat to Manipur body in Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Supplies hit by blockades by tribals, Meitei women
- Manipur: Rains disrupt vehicular movement along Ukhrul-Imphal route
- ‘End our plight’: Domestic workers in Nagaland demand fixation of minimum wage
- Manipur CM says efforts on to nab culprits of Wednesday killings
- Manipur: Fresh clashes between RAF, riotous mob in Imphal
- Manipur: 9 policemen sacked after state minister’s residence set on fire