Imphal: At least nine personnel of the Manipur police was sacked on Thursday after lone Manipur woman minister Nemcha Kipgen’s official residence was set on fire by a mob on Wednesday.
As per an official statement, the personnel have been sacked from work for their negligence and dereliction while being posted for guarding the residence/quarter of Minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel on June 14.
The nine police personnel have been suspended with immediate effect and a department enquiry is likely to be initiated with regard to the matter.
The state minister’s residence was set ablaze after nine people were killed and 10 others injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said.
The bungalow is located in the Lamphel area of Imphal West district.
As per reports, Nemcha Kipgen was among the 10 Kuki MLAs who had urged the Central government to establish a separate administration for the Kuki community on May 12, 2023.
Kigpen, who is the state’s industry minister and the MLA from the Kangpokpi constituency, was not at home at the time of the incident.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, no group have claimed the responsibility for burning down of the minister’s official residence so far.
Also Read | Manipur minister’s official quarters torched after nine killed in attack
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: 9 policemen sacked after state minister’s residence set on fire
- Sikkim battered by heavy rains, 90-year-old man swept away by river
- Manipur: 550 civil society groups call for end to divisive politics
- Sikkim landslide: BRO personnel clear road blockage in Singtam
- Assam Guv releases Urdu edition of book ‘Great Minds on India’
- Important things tourists should know before visiting Abu Dhabi