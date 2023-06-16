Imphal: At least nine personnel of the Manipur police was sacked on Thursday after lone Manipur woman minister Nemcha Kipgen’s official residence was set on fire by a mob on Wednesday.

As per an official statement, the personnel have been sacked from work for their negligence and dereliction while being posted for guarding the residence/quarter of Minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel on June 14.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The nine police personnel have been suspended with immediate effect and a department enquiry is likely to be initiated with regard to the matter.

The state minister’s residence was set ablaze after nine people were killed and 10 others injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said.

The bungalow is located in the Lamphel area of Imphal West district.

As per reports, Nemcha Kipgen was among the 10 Kuki MLAs who had urged the Central government to establish a separate administration for the Kuki community on May 12, 2023.

Kigpen, who is the state’s industry minister and the MLA from the Kangpokpi constituency, was not at home at the time of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, no group have claimed the responsibility for burning down of the minister’s official residence so far.

Also Read | Manipur minister’s official quarters torched after nine killed in attack

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









