Violence in Manipur must stop immediately: VHP

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Thursday said violence in Manipur has caused “huge losses” to the society and appealed for peace in the state.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

As the violence in Manipur had made huge losses to society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately. we are already into the relief work which will further be advanced : @MParandeVHP — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) June 15, 2023

“As the violence in Manipur made huge losses to the society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately. We are already into the relief work which will further be advanced,” VHP said in a tweet.

