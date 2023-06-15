Guwahati: The internet ban in Manipur, which has been in place since May 3, was extended again on June 15 to June 20 till 3 pm.
The order, signed by T Ranjit Singh, said the order has been issued to prevent any disturbances to the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur.
Internet was first banned on May 3 evening in Manipur. On the first day, only mobile internet was banned but on May 4, the ban was extended to all forms of internet.
“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” said the order extending the ban on the internet services till June 20.
The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night.
This incident came after at least nine people were killed and 10 injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic-strife hit Manipur on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state
