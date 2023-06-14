When NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa met Kuki militant groups in Guwahati

Imphal: A day after his visit to the conflict zones in Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met representatives of Kuki militant groups in a closed-door meeting in Guwahati to attempt to restore peace and normalcy in the state.
Sarma met leaders of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF), under the Suspension of Operations (SoO), in an effort to end the violence at the earliest.
The ethnic conflict, which first began on May 3, has already claimed over a hundred lives and injured over 300 people, besides displacing thousands of people.
“Assam CM’s peace initiative is highly commendable. His sincere, proactive engagement with the Meitei CSOs and Kuki SoO groups is unprecedented,” said KNO spokesperson Dr Seilen Haokip.
According to Haokip, Sarma assured the deployment of central forces along the foothills to prevent further conflict between the communities.
Assam CM met CSO COCOMI in Imphal on 10 June and brokered a peace deal: cessation of offensive from the other party will be reciprocated. He discussed the same with UPF and KNO last 11 June and the response was positive, informed Haokip.
The KNO and UPF are umbrella bodies of different Kuki militant groups placed under the SoO agreement signed with the Center and the Manipur government in 2008.
There have been allegations from different sides that Kuki militants are involved in the recent series of violence in Manipur. However, Haokip denied any involvement from the groups.
On Saturday, Sarma visited Manipur and met his counterpart N Biren Singh to take stock of the ongoing situation. Sarma also met with ministers, MLAs and several organisations, including Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).
According to sources, Sarma, who is also the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), is also likely to visit Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts soon to meet the leaders of the community.
