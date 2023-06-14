Student body threatens Mizoram govt over support to Kukis in Manipur

Aizawl: The representatives of the Meitei community in Mizoram on Wednesday met Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan to express their gratitude for the support towards their community in the state.
However, on the same day, a press conference was organised by the All Assam Manipuri Youth Association where a warning was issued against the MNF-led state government.
In a press statement, they said “AAMYA appeals to the ruling Mizo National Front to withdraw within three days w.e.f. 14/06/2023, their support for the separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur or else AAMYA will be bound to launch some serious moves very soon that will make the whole of Mizoram to study its topography seriously like never before.”
They expressed that while they appreciate the humanitarian supply of food from Mizoram to Churachandpur, the state should be a peace broker rather than a “mischievous guardian of Kuki’s.”
“The advice and support for the separate administration for KUKI-ZO people in Manipur is not only absurd but also alarming for India. Therefore, the peaceful solution of Manipur imbroglio lies in the table of Mizoram. If Mizoram turns a deaf air to this appeal, Meitei-Kuki fight will go on,” the statement said.
Sooner or later, Kukis will succumb as Meiteis are more superior in the battlefield once organized for the war, they observed.
“But there will be heavy casualties on both sides. So, the role of Mizoram CM is very important and he is requested to exercise his greatest wisdom. The INTEGRITY of Manipur should remain constant in all his political equations in order to deescalate the conflict,” said the statement, which was signed by Kundal Singha, Chief Advisor, Ramen Luwang, Working President, and Nongpok Nganba, Working General Secretary
On June 8, the ruling Mizo National Front party had spoken in support of the demand of the 10 Kuki MLA’s seeking for a separate administration. The statement was made in a press meet called by the Mizo National Youth Front’s Vice President Zodinpuia.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Mizoram BJP party has also spoken in support of the tribal MLA’s demand for a separate administration. The party officials passed a unanimous resolution stating, “We find the demand of the 10 MLAs for a separate administration reasonable, considering their lives are at risk in Manipur.”
Meanwhile, in their meeting with the Governor, the leaders of the Meitei Community in Mizoram, expressed their gratitude to YMA, students’ leaders, and the civil societies for being supportive of their community in the state.
They shared their anguish and sadness at the unfortunate situation in the state of Manipur and appealed for calmness and the urgent intervention of the higher authorities to find a way for meaningful solutions through dialogues and peaceful negotiations.
Also Read | New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Student body threatens Mizoram govt over support to Kukis in Manipur
- Assam BJP leader’s murder: DGP regrets ‘derogatory’ remark of CID IGP
- Anurag Goel appointed Assam Chief Electoral Officer
- Meghalaya: Inquiry against Tura municipal board supervisor for threats, extortion
- PETA to put up pro-vegan billboards in Guwahati: Here’s why
- Striking a Balance: Regulation vs. freedom in no-ID casinos