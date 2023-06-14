Student body threatens Mizoram govt over support to Kukis in Manipur

Aizawl: The representatives of the Meitei community in Mizoram on Wednesday met Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan to express their gratitude for the support towards their community in the state.

However, on the same day, a press conference was organised by the All Assam Manipuri Youth Association where a warning was issued against the MNF-led state government.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In a press statement, they said “AAMYA appeals to the ruling Mizo National Front to withdraw within three days w.e.f. 14/06/2023, their support for the separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur or else AAMYA will be bound to launch some serious moves very soon that will make the whole of Mizoram to study its topography seriously like never before.”

They expressed that while they appreciate the humanitarian supply of food from Mizoram to Churachandpur, the state should be a peace broker rather than a “mischievous guardian of Kuki’s.”

“The advice and support for the separate administration for KUKI-ZO people in Manipur is not only absurd but also alarming for India. Therefore, the peaceful solution of Manipur imbroglio lies in the table of Mizoram. If Mizoram turns a deaf air to this appeal, Meitei-Kuki fight will go on,” the statement said.

Sooner or later, Kukis will succumb as Meiteis are more superior in the battlefield once organized for the war, they observed.

“But there will be heavy casualties on both sides. So, the role of Mizoram CM is very important and he is requested to exercise his greatest wisdom. The INTEGRITY of Manipur should remain constant in all his political equations in order to deescalate the conflict,” said the statement, which was signed by Kundal Singha, Chief Advisor, Ramen Luwang, Working President, and Nongpok Nganba, Working General Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On June 8, the ruling Mizo National Front party had spoken in support of the demand of the 10 Kuki MLA’s seeking for a separate administration. The statement was made in a press meet called by the Mizo National Youth Front’s Vice President Zodinpuia.

The Mizoram BJP party has also spoken in support of the tribal MLA’s demand for a separate administration. The party officials passed a unanimous resolution stating, “We find the demand of the 10 MLAs for a separate administration reasonable, considering their lives are at risk in Manipur.”

Meanwhile, in their meeting with the Governor, the leaders of the Meitei Community in Mizoram, expressed their gratitude to YMA, students’ leaders, and the civil societies for being supportive of their community in the state.

They shared their anguish and sadness at the unfortunate situation in the state of Manipur and appealed for calmness and the urgent intervention of the higher authorities to find a way for meaningful solutions through dialogues and peaceful negotiations.

Also Read | New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









