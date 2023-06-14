No real impact of HM's belated visit: Cong on Manipur violence

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the situation in Manipur, saying Home Minister Amit Shah’s “belated” visit hasn’t had a significant impact as the agony of the people of the state continues unabated.
The Opposition party also alleged Shah had “outsourced” intervention to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had visited Manipur last week.
At least nine people were killed and 10 injured in the latest incident of violence in which a village in the Khamenlok area was targeted, officials said on Wednesday.
The armed men surrounded the Kuki village of Khamenlok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack at around 1 am, officials said.
Tagging a media report on the violence, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. Their agony is the nation’s pain but clearly not the PM’s – he continues to maintain silence.”
“HM’s belated visit and outsourced interventions to Assam CM are not having any significant impact,” he said.
The Congress has accused the BJP of playing divisive politics in Manipur and claimed that the current situation in the northeastern state is a result of it.
Manipur has seen violence between various communities since May 3.
More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
