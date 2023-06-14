Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi and representatives of eight political parties in Manipur urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to expedite the process of restoring peace and normalcy in the state.
The team, who called on Governor Uikey at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening, also included Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLA K Meghachandra Singh, and Janata Dal (United) Party President Ksh Biren Singh among others.
While lauding the Governor’s recent visits to relief camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur, the team submitted a memorandum, stating details about the prevailing law and order situation and suggested measures to be taken to restore peace.
Governor Uikey convened a meeting with Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi along with Director, Justice, Chandra Mohiyar at Raj Bhavan.
During the meeting, Uikey directed the chief secretary to inform the displaced people of Manipur about the new guidelines issued by the state government and also instructed him to send government officials regularly to the relief camps in order to stay informed about any problem faced by the internally displaced.
She added that during her visit to the relief camps in the strife-torn state, she was informed that the displaced people taking shelter in relief camps suffered shortages of basic amenities like electricity, potable water and medicines, etc.
