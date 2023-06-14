Imphal: Security forces in Manipur recovered 15 arms and 63 ammunition during combing operations in the Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts in the past 24 hours.
According to an official report, a total of 1040 arms, 13,601 ammunitions and 230 bombs of different kinds have been recovered to date.
Meanwhile, the movement of essential items along National Highway 37 has been ensured, said security advisor Kuldiep Singh.
Two hundred fifty-three Imphal-bound vehicles have left Jiribam while 191 Imphal-bound loaded vehicles have left Noney and 361 Jiribam-bound empty vehicles have left Keithelmanbi, Imphal-West, he said.
Earlier, curfew relaxation was made for 15 hours from 6 am to 8 pm in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. However, amid the fresh violence reported in some parts of the state, the curfew relaxation hours on Wednesday got shortened from 5 am to 9 am both in Imphal West and Imphal East as a precautionary step.
There is no curfew in six other hill districts, it said.
The security advisor further informed that strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable areas and senior officers have visited and are camping in vulnerable areas to take stock of the ground situation. Also, a combined team of State and Central forces have intensified combing operations in many parts of the state, he added.
On the other hand, ministers and MLAs of the state are visiting different areas of the state and appealing for peace and normalcy by meeting the public at large and CSOs. Security forces are also organising meetings with CSOs, and village heads of different villages and making an appeal for peace and normalcy, besides doing their duties of area domination, and patrol, it added.
