Imphal: Manipur Outer MP Lorho S Pfoze on Tuesday hailed the formation of Peace Committee by the Centre amidst the ongoing crisis in Manipur, terming it as a positive step towards restoration of peace in the trouble-torn state.

Pfoze, however, felt that the size of the committee is too large due to which there might be differences of opinion.

“Setting up a Peace Committee is undoubtedly a positive step, but the government should have delved deeper into the ongoing situation before the formation of the committee,” said MP Lorho S Pfoze to EastMojo over the phone from New Delhi.

“The government should first reach out to the individuals concerned in order to form a workable committee with less members and slowly expand it accordingly,” he suggested.

He said that although he was not consulted prior to the inclusion of his name in the Peace Committee, but hopes that the committee constituted by the Centre would be neutral in reaching at an amicable solution.

Meanwhile, Sarangthem Brajabihari, chairman of Bar Council of Manipur, too welcomed the move and expressed gratitude to the Central government for including him as a member of the committee.

According to Brajabihari, the ongoing crisis is about a quarrel between brothers and said that it has be resolved at the earliest. After all, we are not enemies of one another, he said.

“I will consult with my fellow brothers on what ways we can bring peace in both sides. In my opinion, if we request both sides not to quarrel, I think the peace mission will be a success,” said Brajabihari, who is among the 51-members in the Peace Committee headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

It may be noted that several civil society organisations of the Kuki community has strongly rejected the Peace Committee for including Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the panel.

However, Brajabihari felt that Chief Minister Biren Singh was in the panel by virtue of his office and may have been appointed by the Central government and not by the state.

