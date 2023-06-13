Manipur NGO appeals to everyone for peace; seeks restoration of Internet

Imphal: The MitSna, a non-profit organisation committed to promoting quality education in Manipur, on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to reject violence and embrace peace.

It is the shared duty of everyone to prioritise safety and well-being of every individual, it said in a statement.

The MitSna also expressed concern over the prolonged suspension of internet in Manipur and urged the authorities to restore it at the earliest saying it is an important tool in the current digital age.

“Manipur has a rich history of co-existence among various communities and it is this spirit of unity and mutual respect that must guide us forward. We appeal to

the people of Manipur to reject violence and embrace peace. It is our shared duty to prioritise the safety and well-being of every individual among us,” the organisation said in a release.

Calling upon everyone to come together in “these difficult times” to offer help to those in need, the NGO appealed to everyone to strive towards restoring peace and harmony in Manipur.

“Let us always remember that it is our unity that makes us strong. Let’s advocate for unity amidst our diversity to foster a peaceful and harmonious state. This is an appeal, not just from MitSna, but from every individual who wishes to see Manipur thrive in peace and prosperity.

“We hope that this message of unity and peace resonates with each one of you and encourages positive actions towards rebuilding our beloved state,” it said.

“An extended internet shutdown not only hampers education but also disrupts the normal functioning of society. We believe that education has transformative power. It can shape minds, change perspectives, and build bridges. As an organisation working towards promoting quality education, we understand the importance of a peaceful environment for learning. Let’s work together to safeguard the future of our youth so that they are not affected by the present circumstances,” it said.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

So far, nearly 100 people have died and over 300 are injured.

