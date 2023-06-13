Aizawl: To extend solidarity to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Hmar-Zomi people in Manipur, Mizoram based civil society organisations informed of its decision to stage demonstration at Aizawl on June 23.

A meeting of NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil societies and student organisations headed by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), on Monday said that the mass solidarity protest will be held near the Raj Bhavan.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Following the meeting, it directed its sub-headquarters in other districts and partner organisations like Young Lai Association (YLA) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district and Siaha based Mara Thyatli Py (MTP) or Mara Youth Association to conduct demonstrations in their jurisdictions on the proposed day.

The Co-ordination committee expressed profound sadness over the sufferings of the ethnic Zo people due to the clashes that broke out between two communities in the neighbouring state of Manipur.

It said that many tribal people have been killed and their houses torched in the violence.

Meanwhile, Churachandpur based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) claimed that a 22-year-old youth was killed by separatist groups at Loklakphai village in Churachandpur district even as the state governor visited the district headquarters as part of peace mission on Monday.

“The heinous act serves as a clear indication that the Meitei groups are not interested in promoting peace,” the forum said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3 May, claiming the lives of about 100 people and displacing at least 35,000 people.

Recently, the Centre had set up a 51-member peace committee headed by the Manipur governor. However, several Kuki representatives said they will boycott the panel due to the inclusion of chief minister N Biren Singh as a member.

Also Read | Mizoram: Former minister KS Thanga quits Congress

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









