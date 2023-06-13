Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleagues have made a fervent appeal to the people to give peace a chance and have confidence in central and state governments to restore normalcy in the strife-torn state.

Speaking to media at Darbar hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday, CM Biren Singh said the state government has been working towards bringing normalcy in the state.

Highlighting the slew of initiatives taken up by govt to bring peace and normalcy, he said ministers, MLAs and officials have been working towards evacuation of affected persons, setting up relief camps, providing security, etc.

“It is an unprecedented instance when a Union home minister has stayed in a state for three days and that a Union minister of state has stayed for more than 16 days monitoring and taking stock of the situation in the state,” the chief minister said.

Singh further added, “Under the supervision of PM Modi, the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore (approx.) package for necessary immediate relief along with 30,000 MT of rice for distribution to the affected people. The Government is also trying to provide all essential items to the people.”

He said with the monsoon already arriving in the state, the state cabinet thoroughly discussed certain issues including the education of children in relief camps. “The government will also facilitate the provision of documents such as Aadhaar, bank passbook, insurance, CMHT card, etc. lost during the unfortunate incidents,” he added.

The cabinet has also decided to identify locations where prefabricated houses can be installed to rehabilitate those staying in relief camps, and who are unable to return to their original houses.

“Now that a Judicial Commission has been constituted, it will not be long before we find out the truth on how the violence erupted in the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also urged the people of the state not to pose any hurdle to the movement of security forces including the army.

At the same time, those who are willing to return to their own houses, which were damaged during the unfortunate incidents, will also be provided assistance through housing schemes and the ‘One Family One Livelihood Scheme’, he added.

The Manipur chief minister also said that a ‘No work, no pay’ system will be enforced for the government officials, and stressed that those unable to physically attend office may do so through e-office.

Seeking cooperation and support of the people, he said, “Let’s leave violence and allow the rule of law to prevail.”

He added that the Centre has repeatedly assured that the state’s territorial integrity will not be disturbed and will not allow separate administration in the state. He reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguarding the state’s integrity and that the government will never compromise on this issue.

