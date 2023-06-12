Imphal: Since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 which completely disrupted harmony and posed a serious threat to internal security, defence forces have been making all efforts to bring back normalcy to the conflict-torn state.

As the districts of Jiribam and Tamenglong suffered obstruction to lines of communication, locals faced an extreme shortage of fuel, medicines, and other essential supplies.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Taking note of the situation, the Assam Rifles, in synergy with the state forces, helped the local residents by providing them with essential items.

Security forces provided medical aid to those stuck in the remotest regions of the troubled state.

As per reports, security forces also provided medical aid to those stuck in the remotest regions of the Northeastern state.

Truck drivers who were apprehensive of transporting essential supplies for the locals in the violence-hit state were also given the confidence to continue services after the security forces met with CSOs, village heads, truck unions and others to facilitate the movement of goods on humanitarian grounds.

The Army and the Assam Rifles along with the state government, Manipur Police, and central armed police forces collaborated to provide protection to vehicles carrying such goods to and from Imphal via NH 37.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per AR sources, the security forces also assisted in creating hassle-free mobilisation of traffic in the state. An estimate showed that approximately 7,700 trucks moved on NH-37 so far without any report of interruption.

In an attempt to promote peace in Manipur, Assam Rifles and CAPF organised an event on May 31.

Over 400 soldiers participated in the event to spread the message of peaceful coexistence and the importance of maintaining law and order. They also discouraged any support to inimical agents.

Also Read | Manipur extends internet ban till June 15

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









