Churachandpur: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday visited Churachandpur district and took stock of the ground situation amid the ongoing crisis in the state.

During her maiden visit, Governor Uikey visited three relief centres namely Churachandpur Government College, Salt Brook School and St. Mary’s School and assured of providing basic necessities, including food, clean water and medicines.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

While interacting with media persons, the governor explained the purpose of her visit to the district and also scrutinised the ground situation.

She said, “As a chairperson of the peace committee, it is my responsibility to take suggestions and feedback from all communities, including politicians, officers, various other leaders, and bring peace in the state.”

Later, the Uikey also held a private meeting with several CSOs, including Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), at 27 Assam Rifles, Tuibong.

ITLF submitted a memorandum to the governor stating about the atrocities faced by the tribals of Manipur.

In the memorandum, ITLF, one of the civil societies in Churachandpur district for the Kuki-Zo community’s aspiration for a separate administration, also talked about the need for harmony before a peace committee is set up.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

When war is being declared by the Meitei Community against the Kuki-Zo community, it is not right to conduct a peace talk, especially when the perpetrators are part of the committee, stated the ITLF.

“Solution precedes peace. Our only hope of survival lies in a political solution for the Kuki -Zo community, which is total separate administration from the communal Manipur Government and the Meitei people. The hills and valley have been partitioned and the only thing left now is separation in the administration. Peace will only prevail once the separation is in effect,” stated ITLF.

The ethnic conflict which first began on May 3 in Manipur has already claimed at least hundreds of lives and caused injuries to many, besides displacing thousands of people internally.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a peace committee with the Manipur Governor as chairperson along with 51 members. The committee, which also includes Chief Minister N Biren Singh as a member, aims to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups of the state and promote peaceful dialogue between the groups embroiled in the conflict.

The committee, according to the MHA, will strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meiteis of Tripura appeal for peace in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









