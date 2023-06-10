Guwahati: To discuss the backdrop of the ongoing violence in Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh on Saturday during his visit to the strife-torn state.
The meeting aimed at addressing the pressing issues and working towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur
The Supreme Court on Friday declined the urgent listing of a plea against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state since May 3, saying High Court is seized of the matter.
“High Court is seized of the matter. Why are you duplicating it? Let it come before the regular bench,” said a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.
The ban on the internet was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect till now.
The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.
Violence has gripped the entire state for more than a month now and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.
