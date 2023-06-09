Imphal: Seven Manipur athletes, including Solimla Jajo from Kamjong district, have been selected for the 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023, which will be held in South Korea from November 6 to 12.
The athletes, including two females from Manipur, made it to the Indian team during the India Trial Selection conducted in Goa on June 3-4.
The seven players include Solimla Jajo and Zenika Naorem in Junior Women’s Model Physique (Open), Thingujam Ritesh in Junior Men’s Bodybuilding (75 kg), Neta Laishram in Senior Men’s Body Building (55 kg), RK Sanathoi in Senior Men’s Bodybuilding (70 kg), Warshim Chaisem in Men’s Fitness Physique (Open) and Konsam Sanamacha in Men’s Athletic Physique (Open).
They will also participate at the upcoming 13th South Asia Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2023 to be held in Maldives from July 10 to 17 and the 55th Asia Bodybuilding and Physique Championships 2023 slated to be held in Nepal from September 1 to 7 respectively.
Solimla, who is all prepped up for the upcoming international championships, said she is currently undergoing fitness training at Gold’s Gym in Imphal. “At present, I am diligently maintaining the fitness regime and diet,” informed Solimla.
Talking about her earlier experience, she further said that “The earlier misconception of people about the nature of this sport has now changed and now the same people who judged have now become supporters. And I am happy with the overall result.”
A native of Kasom Khullen, 17-year-old Solimla is among the first women from the Tangkhul Naga tribe to excel in the world of fitness and physique. This upcoming event will be her third international appearance.
In 2022, she scripted history and brought laurels to the country and state by winning a silver medal at the world event held in Thailand and the Maldives.
