Manipur's Naga MLAs want status quo in Naga tribal areas

Dimapur: Manipur’s Naga MLAs on Friday said they wished the current arrangement for Naga areas where autonomous councils existed should not be disturbed in any solution being worked out for the conflict-ridden state.
Ten Naga MLAs arrived here after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on June 7.
“We have made no demand to the Centre, but in the event of any arrangement (for creating new administrative areas in line with demands by Kukis), Naga areas should not be touched as it will create more problems,” said Manipur Minister for Water Resources, Relief and Disaster Management, Awangbow Newmai.
Addressing reporters at Chumukedima, around 16km from here, the Minister said they told Shah that Naga people should be consulted as they are part of an ongoing peace process with the Centre.
He said the government had assured the delegation that the three major communities in Manipur Kukis, Meiteis and Nagas- will be consulted and consensus will be sought before arriving at any plan.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Nagas are peace loving people and we are against any kind of war. We also don’t want our neighbours to engage in a war. As legislators, we are trying our best to bring both the communities into an understanding so that normalcy is restored in the state,” Newmai said.
Newmai appreciated Shah for prompt action to bring the situation in Manipur under control.
Also Read | How much more bloodshed to bring back normalcy in Manipur?: Actor Priyakanta Laishram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit violence-hit Manipur
- Manipur: Assam Rifles organises peace meet in Jiribam and Tamenlong
- Meghalaya: Rape accused convicted in West Garo Hills, gets 20 years in jail
- Pact inked to train Nagaland school teachers on disaster management
- Three more people killed, 2 injured in fresh violence in Manipur
- Manipur’s Naga MLAs want status quo in Naga tribal areas