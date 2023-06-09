Guwahati: A peace meeting was organised by the Srikona battalion under the Agartala Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) at Kadamtala, Jiribam district of Manipur, on Thursday.

The meet was attended by 96 representatives of 40 nearby villages and leaders of all Kuki Inpi, Hmar Inpi, Kuki chiefs association, Meira Phaibi, peace committee Jiribam, youth clubs, Meitei clubs Jiribam and key personalities of Jiribam and Tousem Sub Division of Tamenlong district.

The peace meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam and Commandant of Srikona Battalion, Assam Rifles in the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam district and Commandant, CRPF Battalion.

“In the meet various issues related to the security of area were discussed and the leaders spoke to each other and ensured to maintain peace and harmony in their areas,” an Assam Rifles official said.

