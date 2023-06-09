Guwahati: Even as the situation in Manipur remains far from normal, ten Naga MLAs from the state have made it clear that Naga areas should not be touched in case of any discussions around separate administration.

The Naga MLA contingent includes five from the NPF: Manipur Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Leishio Keishing, Awangbow Newmai, Ram Muivah and Losii Dikho. Two MLAs, S S Olish and Dinganglung Ganmei, are from the BJP while N Kayisii and Janhemlung Panmei are from the Conrad Sangma-led Nationalist People’s Party (NPP), also a BJP ally.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The ten Naga MLAs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded proper consultation in the event of any separate Kuki-Meitei administration.

“We have conveyed to Amit Shah that in the event of any arrangement for separate administration, the Naga areas should not be touched as the same has been in contention for many years. As we all know, there have been a lot of issues and problems in the past when separate administration was made in Manipur,” said the Naga legislator.

The MLAs, during a press conference, also informed that they had conveyed to Amit Shah that in case of such an arrangement of separate administration, the Nagas should be consulted properly before any arrangement.

On May 11, 10 Kuki MLAs issued a statement seeking separate administration following the violence that has crippled the state in the past week.

The MLAs, which include Nemcha Kipgen, Chinlunthang, Letpao Haokip, LM Khaute and Paolenlial Haokip among others, said: “The unabated violence that began on 3rd May 2023 in Manipur perpetrated by Majority Meiteis tacitly supported by existing Government of Manipur against Chin-Kuki-Mizo hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the state of Manipur.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









