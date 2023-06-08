Imphal: Amid the prevailing volatile situation in Manipur, the government will seize all the unlawful arms and weapons from the people, both in valley and hills areas.

This is was told by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to a delegation of the transgender community under the Maruploi Foundation at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation also submitted a memorandum with five charter points of demand aimed to restore peace and normalcy to the Governor.

The Governor told the delegation that joint combing operations have been launched in the valley and hill areas to take possession of all illegal arms and ammunition from the people, Bonita Pebam, project manager of the Maruploi Foundation, told EastMojo.

According to Pebam, the Governor has informed the team that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be making his second visit to violence-hit Manipur in the next couple of days with a resolution that does not affect the state’s territorial integrity.

According to Pebam, in light of the ongoing crisis, the community also urged the Governor to take up actions against the armed unlawful actors involved in killing civilians and burning down houses.

“We also urged the Governor for taking up action against the SoO group who are breaking the ground rules,” said Pebam.

The transgender community also stressed that the state government should look into the relief and rehabilitation of the internally displaced people on priority. They requested the Governor for early restoration of internet service as well.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh also called on Governor Uikey at Raj Bhavan and apprised her about the prevailing law and order situation in the state and urged appropriate steps to contain violence and restoration of normalcy and peace.

MLA Ranjit requested the Governor to take action against the Kuki armed miscreants who are involved in attacking and killing civilians, burning down houses in his Sugnu Assembly Constituency and other parts of the state. He reminded the Governor about the horrific incidents of firing and arson, including at his residence in Serou area recently and urged the Governor to withdraw the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the militants.

The Governor is learnt to have assured the MLA that action will be taken against those involved in the attacks and all out efforts will be made to prevent further violence, adding that the security measures put in place will definitely help to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

