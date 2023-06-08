Manipur: Security forces continue combing operations for 2nd day

Guwahati: Security forces conducted their joint combing operations for the second consecutive day in Manipur on Thursday.

A total of 35 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered during the operations carried out by security forces.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A defence official informed, “The joint combing operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach.” Prior to searching specific areas the security forces made announcements inviting voluntary surrender of illegal arms, he said.

Security forces also ensured that no violent incidents took place at NH 37 and that free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur continued.

“During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local population,” the defence official said.

Also Read | Manipur situation ‘peaceful’, centre okays Rs 101-cr package for displaced people

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









