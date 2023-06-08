Manipur: Security forces continue combing operations for 2nd day

Guwahati: Security forces conducted their joint combing operations for the second consecutive day in Manipur on Thursday.
A total of 35 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered during the operations carried out by security forces.
A defence official informed, “The joint combing operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach.” Prior to searching specific areas the security forces made announcements inviting voluntary surrender of illegal arms, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Security forces also ensured that no violent incidents took place at NH 37 and that free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur continued.
“During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local population,” the defence official said.
Also Read | Manipur situation ‘peaceful’, centre okays Rs 101-cr package for displaced people
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India’s Samudrayaan project on track: Rijiju
- Heatwave conditions likely to continue for 3 more days in Bengal
- Nagaland: 16-yr-old Tenloi Phom secures silver in National school games
- Arunachal athletes battling for life after deadly accident
- Manipur: Security forces continue combing operations for 2nd day
- Ties with China cannot progress without peace at border: Jaishankar