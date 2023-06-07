Why is PM still silent on Manipur, asks Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “still silent” on the violence in Manipur and why he doesn’t visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also asked why the prime minister does not encourage an all-party delegation to visit Manipur.

“There appears to be no letting up in the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past seven weeks. The Home Minister visited belatedly after a month and the nation must be thankful for small mercies,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesnt he visit… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 7, 2023

“But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesn’t he visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation between communities? Why can’t he at least encourage an all-Party delegation to go to Manipur?” he also asked.

