Imphal: Joint Combing Operations in sensitive areas both in hills and valley sector of Manipur today were carried out by the security forces.
The combing operations were aimed at de-escalating tensions amongst communities through physical domination besides recovery of snatched weapons that are still in the illegal custody of local population.
In the ensuing search operations, security forces recovered 29 weapons (all types – mostly automatic), mortar, hand grenades, small arms ammunition & warlike stores.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Prior to commencement of search of houses, forests and fields in both valley as also the hills, locals were urged to voluntarily surrender the illegal weapons”, officials said.
The official added, “adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed during these operations.”
Also Read | Manipur: Security forces launch joint combing operation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Fast X review: proof that there’s method in madness of the franchise
- More looted arms recovered in violence-hit Manipur
- Assam: 3F Oil Palm collaborates with state govt for ceremonial plantation
- Naga club vandalism: Angamis urges NSF to withdraw FIR
- 57 arms, 318 ammunition, 5 bombs recovered in strife-torn Manipur
- 15 construction workers killed in vehicle collision in Bangladesh