Imphal: Joint Combing Operations in sensitive areas both in hills and valley sector of Manipur today were carried out by the security forces.

The combing operations were aimed at de-escalating tensions amongst communities through physical domination besides recovery of snatched weapons that are still in the illegal custody of local population.

In the ensuing search operations, security forces recovered 29 weapons (all types – mostly automatic), mortar, hand grenades, small arms ammunition & warlike stores.

“Prior to commencement of search of houses, forests and fields in both valley as also the hills, locals were urged to voluntarily surrender the illegal weapons”, officials said.

The official added, “adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed during these operations.”

