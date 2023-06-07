New Delhi: People from Manipur’s Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.
The protesters were holding placards with messages such as ‘Save Kuki Lives’ and raising slogans, they said.
Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister’s residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.
“Despite his assurance that peace will be restored, attacks on our community have continued in Manipur. Lives are at stake here. Only the Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can help us,” one protester said.
A gun battle between security forces and insurgents in Manipur killed one security personnel and wounded two others early on Tuesday, the army said, days after many insurgents were killed there in an operation.
On June 4, a seven-year-old Kuki boy with bullet injuries on his head and his mother, a Meitei, and another woman from the community were burnt alive in an ambulance in Manipur, when they were being taken from an Assam Rifles camp outside Kangchup village in Kangpokpi district to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. The incident allegedly happened even as the ambulance was moving under heavy guard and escort by Assam Rifles, Manipur Police commandos, and S Ibomcha, the police superintendent of Imphal West himself.
At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
