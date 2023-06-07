In the wake of recent interruptions in the peace-keeping process at Manipur, security forces deployed in the troubled state launched a joint operation on Wednesday to comb out weapons and ammunition hidden away by miscreants.

During home minister Amit Shah‘s recent visit to Manipur, he appealed to the public to hand over all weapons and ammunition to the administration for maintaining peace and order. The appeal came with a warning about a ‘search-and-combing operation’ plan, which also mentioned that anyone found to possess weapons during the operation would be prosecuted.

Security forces seen conducting a joint combing operation in Manipur.

As per reports, over 140 weapons were surrendered in Manipur following Shah’s appeal. It has also come to light that security forces recovered around 790 advanced and automatic weapons along with 10,648 rounds of ammunition that were looted by miscreants during the ethnic violence in Manipur last month.

Based on input from intelligence, security forces had identified that enforcement of SoO or MoU provisions along with the removal of weapons are the focal points for peace-keeping. It may be noted that as the administration attempts to restore peace, there have been sporadic incidents of miscreants firing gunshots from various districts of the state.

On Tuesday, a day before the army launched the joint combing operation, officials informed that security forces and insurgents exchanged fire on the intervening night of June 5-6, which resulted in the death of one BSF jawan and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur’s Serou area.

