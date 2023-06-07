In the wake of recent interruptions in the peace-keeping process at Manipur, security forces deployed in the troubled state launched a joint operation on Wednesday to comb out weapons and ammunition hidden away by miscreants.
During home minister Amit Shah‘s recent visit to Manipur, he appealed to the public to hand over all weapons and ammunition to the administration for maintaining peace and order. The appeal came with a warning about a ‘search-and-combing operation’ plan, which also mentioned that anyone found to possess weapons during the operation would be prosecuted.
As per reports, over 140 weapons were surrendered in Manipur following Shah’s appeal. It has also come to light that security forces recovered around 790 advanced and automatic weapons along with 10,648 rounds of ammunition that were looted by miscreants during the ethnic violence in Manipur last month.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Based on input from intelligence, security forces had identified that enforcement of SoO or MoU provisions along with the removal of weapons are the focal points for peace-keeping. It may be noted that as the administration attempts to restore peace, there have been sporadic incidents of miscreants firing gunshots from various districts of the state.
On Tuesday, a day before the army launched the joint combing operation, officials informed that security forces and insurgents exchanged fire on the intervening night of June 5-6, which resulted in the death of one BSF jawan and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur’s Serou area.
Also Read | Manipur: BSF jawan dead, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Magistrates join military combing ops for first time in 43 yrs
- Body of BSF constable killed in Manipur violence reaches Bengal
- Manipuris in South Korea write to Indian Embassy over crisis in state
- Assam: Major disaster averted as loaded gas-tanker flips in Sonapur
- Social media snaps sweep of Japan’s cherry blossom season in new detail
- Manipur: Security forces launch joint combing operation