Imphal: Famous international football player Ngangom Bala Devi expressed sadness over the month-long present unrest in Manipur and lamented upon the various daily requirements of sportspersons hampered due to the violence.

Bala said, “During the last 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have missed out on their much-needed training schedules and participation in national and international sporting tournaments. And with such prevailing unrest in the state, the bright talents and future of the sportspersons, aspiring sportspersons, youths and future generations will be disturbed.”

“I remember fondly narrating about the beautiful cultures, traditions and disciplined lifestyles of the people of our state, Manipur also known as The Land of Jewel – ‘Sanaleibak’ to my European counterparts during my stay there. They have a high regard for the state and appreciated peaceful and high-value systems of life,” she added.

She continued, “Let us all join hands to bring back normalcy and peaceful co-existence among all ethnic communities residing in Manipur.”

Ngangom Bala Devi is an Indian women’s footballer who plays as a forward for Odisha FC and the Indian women’s national football team. She remains the first Indian woman to sign a contract with a European football club. Former captain of the Indian women’s football team and three-time winner of the All-India Football Federation’s (AIFF) woman ‘Footballer of the Year’ title, she is currently serving as an inspector in the Manipur Police Department.

