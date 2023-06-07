Imphal: Famous international football player Ngangom Bala Devi expressed sadness over the month-long present unrest in Manipur and lamented upon the various daily requirements of sportspersons hampered due to the violence.
Bala said, “During the last 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have missed out on their much-needed training schedules and participation in national and international sporting tournaments. And with such prevailing unrest in the state, the bright talents and future of the sportspersons, aspiring sportspersons, youths and future generations will be disturbed.”
“I remember fondly narrating about the beautiful cultures, traditions and disciplined lifestyles of the people of our state, Manipur also known as The Land of Jewel – ‘Sanaleibak’ to my European counterparts during my stay there. They have a high regard for the state and appreciated peaceful and high-value systems of life,” she added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
She continued, “Let us all join hands to bring back normalcy and peaceful co-existence among all ethnic communities residing in Manipur.”
Ngangom Bala Devi is an Indian women’s footballer who plays as a forward for Odisha FC and the Indian women’s national football team. She remains the first Indian woman to sign a contract with a European football club. Former captain of the Indian women’s football team and three-time winner of the All-India Football Federation’s (AIFF) woman ‘Footballer of the Year’ title, she is currently serving as an inspector in the Manipur Police Department.
Also Read | Ambulance set on fire in Manipur, mother, injured son among 3 killed
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why is PM still silent on Manipur, asks Cong
- CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies
- Footballer Ngangom Bala echoes calls for peace in Manipur
- Now, you can plant trees in Nagaland from the comfort of your homes. Here’s how
- Bengal Governor OKs Rajiva Sinha’s name as election commissioner
- Meira Paibis form human chain ‘to safeguard territorial integrity’ of Manipur