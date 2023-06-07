Body of BSF constable killed in Manipur violence reaches Bengal

Barrackpore: The mortal remains of BSF constable Ranjit Jadav, who was killed in Serou area of Manipur’s Kakching district, arrived at his Bhatpara residence in North 24-Parganas of West Bengal on Tuesday evening.
Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, members of the Bhatpara municipality and locals visited Jadav’s residence to pay tributes.
“He was very popular and brave. He was the only earning member of the family and is survived by wife Kaushyalla, 8-year-old son, two unmarried sisters, brother, mother and father,” said one of his neighbours.
Singh said he was ready to extend any kind of help to Jadav’s family.
Local councillors Gopal Routh and Tarun Shaw said Jadav fought for the country and the local people will never forget him. “We have lost a soldier. A team will be formed with elderly people of the locality to help Jadav’s family,” Routh and Shaw said.
While Jadav was killed, two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds in the attack, the Army said on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The injured have been evacuated by air to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s Spear Corps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.
“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur… Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” it posted on Twitter.
Also Read | Why is PM still silent on Manipur, asks Cong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Magistrates join military combing ops for first time in 43 yrs
- Body of BSF constable killed in Manipur violence reaches Bengal
- Manipuris in South Korea write to Indian Embassy over crisis in state
- Assam: Major disaster averted as loaded gas-tanker flips in Sonapur
- Social media snaps sweep of Japan’s cherry blossom season in new detail
- Manipur: Security forces launch joint combing operation