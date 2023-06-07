Body of BSF constable killed in Manipur violence reaches Bengal

Barrackpore: The mortal remains of BSF constable Ranjit Jadav, who was killed in Serou area of Manipur’s Kakching district, arrived at his Bhatpara residence in North 24-Parganas of West Bengal on Tuesday evening.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, members of the Bhatpara municipality and locals visited Jadav’s residence to pay tributes.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“He was very popular and brave. He was the only earning member of the family and is survived by wife Kaushyalla, 8-year-old son, two unmarried sisters, brother, mother and father,” said one of his neighbours.

Singh said he was ready to extend any kind of help to Jadav’s family.

Local councillors Gopal Routh and Tarun Shaw said Jadav fought for the country and the local people will never forget him. “We have lost a soldier. A team will be formed with elderly people of the locality to help Jadav’s family,” Routh and Shaw said.

While Jadav was killed, two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds in the attack, the Army said on Tuesday.

The injured have been evacuated by air to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s Spear Corps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur… Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” it posted on Twitter.

Also Read | Why is PM still silent on Manipur, asks Cong

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









