Guwahati: More than 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur have taken refuge in Mizoram and parts of southern Assam after being displaced from their home.
An officer in Aizawl said that a total of 9,501 tribal people from Manipur have taken refuge in different districts of Mizoram and that almost 90% of the displaced people have taken shelter in three districts of Mizoram – Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual.
Kolasib district, adjoining southern Assam, has the highest number of internally displaced people at 3481, followed by 3,157 in Aizawl and 2,390 in Saitual district.
The Mizoram government has also constituted a committee, headed by home minister Lalchamliana to deal with various problems of the people taking refuge in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The representatives from Young Mizo Association (YMA), the state’s biggest NGO, Mizoram Journalists’ Association and Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a church leaders’ committee, several ministers are included in the committee, which was formed following the instruction of Chief Minister Zoramthanga”, an official in Aizawl said.
Meanwhile, around 1200 people from Manipur, including men, women and children have taken refuge at 12 different camps in Cachar district, Assam, where the state government is providing them food and shelter.
Also Read | Manipur extends Internet ban further. Details here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Several organisations meet Governor to appeal for peace
- Nepal and India should hold talks to resolve border issue: PM Prachanda
- Over 10,000 displaced people from Manipur move to Mizoram and Assam
- Assam: No class 10 board exams from next year, says CM
- New study shows the brain’s shape is more important than its wiring
- Train accident: Over 100 bodies await identification, Odisha starts DNA sampling