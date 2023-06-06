Guwahati: More than 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur have taken refuge in Mizoram and parts of southern Assam after being displaced from their home.

An officer in Aizawl said that a total of 9,501 tribal people from Manipur have taken refuge in different districts of Mizoram and that almost 90% of the displaced people have taken shelter in three districts of Mizoram – Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual.

Kolasib district, adjoining southern Assam, has the highest number of internally displaced people at 3481, followed by 3,157 in Aizawl and 2,390 in Saitual district.

The Mizoram government has also constituted a committee, headed by home minister Lalchamliana to deal with various problems of the people taking refuge in the state.

“The representatives from Young Mizo Association (YMA), the state’s biggest NGO, Mizoram Journalists’ Association and Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a church leaders’ committee, several ministers are included in the committee, which was formed following the instruction of Chief Minister Zoramthanga”, an official in Aizawl said.

Meanwhile, around 1200 people from Manipur, including men, women and children have taken refuge at 12 different camps in Cachar district, Assam, where the state government is providing them food and shelter.

