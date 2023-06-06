Imphal: A team of the All India State Government Employees Confederation Manipur State Unit with Dr E Girani Singh and four other associations called on the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on Monday.
The team submitted a memorandum and apprised the Governor about the prevailing deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Governor assured that steps are being taken up to prevent violence and security measures to restore/establish peace and normalcy in the state.
Similarly, ex-MLA Thokchom Rameshwar (Khundrakpam AC) and L Basanta Meitei, co-convenor, Apex Committee of Victim Villagers (Ekou, Sadu Yengkhom, Dolaithabi & Leitanpokpi Mairenpat ) along with six others also called on the Governor.
The team narrated the horrific ordeals the displaced villagers went through.
They also apprised Governor Uikey of the hardships and suffering they are undergoing in terms of essential items, basic medical care, and education for the children among other issues and urged for taking necessary security measures to save lives and properties.
The Governor assured possible help to all various relief camps and further stated that all efforts are put to restore peace and normalcy.
Joint Transporters Committee Manipur with its Co-Convenor Wahengbam Sanatomba along with five others also met the Governor and apprised their problems amid the prevailing situation.
During the meeting, the team expressed the hardships the people of the state are undergoing due to the blockade/hindrance of national highways in terms of price hikes of essential commodities, scarcity of life-saving drugs and anguish of passengers due to the stoppage of movements of passenger vehicles.
The Governor assured that with the help of Central forces and other security forces, all highways will become completely operational to ease the suffering of the people of the state.
