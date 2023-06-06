Imphal: A BSF jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds in Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

The incident occurred when security forces and a group of insurgents exchanged fire on the intervening night of June 5-6, army officials said.

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces and group of insurgents took place throughout night of June 5-6, Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.

“One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou,” they further added.

During the exchange of fire between BSF troops and suspected Kuki miscreants, Ct GD Ranjit Yadav, ex-163 Bn, BSF sustained bullet injury and was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead.

The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri.

The official statement further added that the search operation is underway.

The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials.

