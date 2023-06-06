Imphal: A BSF jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds in Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.
The incident occurred when security forces and a group of insurgents exchanged fire on the intervening night of June 5-6, army officials said.
“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces and group of insurgents took place throughout night of June 5-6, Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.
“One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou,” they further added.
During the exchange of fire between BSF troops and suspected Kuki miscreants, Ct GD Ranjit Yadav, ex-163 Bn, BSF sustained bullet injury and was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead.
The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The official statement further added that the search operation is underway.
The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials.
Also Read | Manipur: Army organises health camps in villages, relief camps
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Naga Club vandalism: HC grants absolute pre-arrest bail to six leaders
- Assam: Schools in some districts to start early amid soaring heat
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,001
- Manipur: BSF jawan dead, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing
- Meghalaya lawmaker lauds Delhi govt schools on visit
- JNU retains second position among universities in NIRF rankings