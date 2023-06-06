Imphal: Former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Professor Meijinlung Kamson called for concerted efforts from all sections of society for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.
In an exclusive interview with the DIPR, Professor Kamson said, “Various ethnic communities reside in the state together and live in harmony since times immemorial. The recent incident has affected all the communities of the state and this issue is a blot in the history of Manipur.”
He added, “This time, the matter becomes worse even to the point that the state’s territorial integrity is at risk. In order to bring peace and tranquillity, all sections of the society should join hands towards bringing amicable solution and should pacify each other.”
He further said, “Till now, the Center and State Government have taken up various preventive measures and constructive solutions to bring back ‘the much needed normalcy. As of now, the incident is being seen as a riot between the Meiteis and the Kukis. But I think there is larger deeper background to it and we need to see it too. I think the state has its own problems before and the current incident is a manifestation of those unsolved earlier problems.”
The former MoS said, “After Independence, since 1950s various waves of refugee influx from Burma side had occurred. And our inability to tackle that influx properly at that time by the then governments is one of the major reasons for the happenings today. The blame was not entirely the governments, as the phenomenon of migration is a part of historical development.”
Prof Kamson further said, “Another reason is the inability to complete the NRC implementation process. What I want to comment on is that the issue should not be viewed on the surface layer, but should be looked into deeply. Other factors such as poppy plantations and encroachments also come into play. Both the Centre as well as State Government, politicians, intellectuals need to see the problem deeply as a serious issue and concrete steps should be taken up.”
He appealed the Government, politicians, intellectuals, CSOs and other stakeholders to continue to strive towards upholding the unity and integrity of the state of Manipur, which has a rich history of over 2000 years.
It may be mentioned that Prof Meijinlung Kamson is an Indian politician from Manipur who has served as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs from 1995–96. He was elected four times to 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Lok Sabha from Outer Manipur (Lok Sabha constituency) in Manipur, India.
