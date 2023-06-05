Imphal: The Kuki Students’ Organisation-city branches on Monday condemned the Committee on Tribals Unity (COTU) for temporarily lifting the National Highway-2 blockade.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal, the COTU had announced its decision to lift the NH-2 blockade for a “specific window”. The National Highway connects Imphal in Manipur to Dimapur in Nagaland.

As a goodwill gesture, the committee said that the bandh will be lifted from June 5-11.

The month-long blockade will be suspended for a specific time frame from 10 AM to 2 PM during the period, the groups had said.

Reacting to this, the Kuki students bodies stated that though the decision was taken in support of the “Peace Mission” of the Government of India, it was “insensitive” of the committee for failing to “take notice of the arsons and firings taking place at Sugnu even on the day the press release was made”.

The joint press statement was signed by presidents of KSO Pune, KSO Chandigarh, KSO Silchar, KSO Kerala, KSO Mumbai, KSO Coimbatore, KSO Guwahati, KSO Bangalore, KSO Kolkata, KSO Shillong, KSO Imphal, KSO Hrpyderabad, KSO Chennai and KSO Delhi respectively.

“While it is stated that it was a decision taken after wide deliberation and consultation among the public and CSOs, it has rather infuriated the people. We, therefore, raise here the question, ‘Wide consultation with whom?’ And if the consultation was, indeed, made as stated and a consensus reached, why would it still infuriate the public,” questioned the student bodies.

It further stated that the City Branches of the Kuki Students’ Organisation is together with its people in this regard and urged the Committee on Tribals Unity COTU) to clarify its statements at the earliest.

It is further reiterated that any decision taken during this time and hour without the consensus of the public will be deemed null and void.

Vehicular movement along NH-2, which serves as one of Manipur’s lifelines, has been badly affected, including transportation of essential goods, following the violence erupted since May 3.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Two displaced children die at Mizoram relief camp

